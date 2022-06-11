Advertisement

LA Purchase Gardens & Zoo unveils tribute to Shirley the Elephant and Solomon James

LA Purchase Gardens & Zoo unveils tribute to Shirley the Elephant and Solomon James
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo and the Louisiana Purchase Zoological Society Louisiana hosted its Inaugural Zuau Saturday morning.

The community was invited to bring their swimsuits, beach towels and participate in additional luau type activities beginning at 10:00 a.m. The event included the unveiling of the organizations’ tribute to Shirley the Elephant and her trainer/keeper of over 20 years, Solomon James.

Solomon with Shirley
Solomon with Shirley(Source: Elephant Sanctuary of Tennessee)

RELATED STORY: Elephant Shirley’s former caretaker in Monroe passes away

Maggie Generoso, President of the Louisiana Purchase Zoological Society, read an excerpt from the late Solomon James’s story he wrote about Shirley before he passed away on March 9, 2022.

“As time goes on, many things happened. There were rainy days, also sunny days. But there was someone there to cheer me up; who brought me joy and made me happy; who was sunshine on my rainy day. That was Shirley.” - A short piece of Solomon’s story “Unchained” read by Generoso on Saturday, June 11 at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo before the unveiling of Shirley the Elephant’s statue.

According to the LA Purchase Garden and Zoo, Shirley and Solomon were reunited for Shirley’s 70th birthday at The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee. Solomon was Shirley’s trainer for over 20 years before she passed away at 72 on February 22, 2021 at The Elephant Sanctuary.

Generoso says the Zuau is expected to take place of the annual Zoobilation.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny "Yancey" Jerred, 40
West Monroe man caught in bed with juvenile, warrant says
Woman shot in face, boy injured in Monroe overnight
Brothers face 6 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
Twins arrested in 2021 drive-by shooting in Ouachita Parish
Angel Kidd, 27, was arrested on a felonious assault charge.
Fired Little Caesars Pizza employee shoots manager who wouldn’t rehire her, police say
Cooper Noriega, a popular TikTok star, has died at the age of 19 just hours after posting an...
TikTok star, Cooper Noriega, dead at 19

Latest News

KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
The services are free to the entire community
A new Wellness Institute is open to NELA residents
The services are free to the entire community
A new Wellness Institute opens to NELA residents
LA Purchase Gardens & Zoo unveils tribute to Shirley the Elephant and Solomon James
LA Purchase Gardens & Zoo unveils tribute to Shirley the Elephant and Solomon James