LA Purchase Gardens & Zoo unveils tribute to Shirley the Elephant and Solomon James

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo and the Louisiana Purchase Zoological Society Louisiana hosted its Inaugural Zuau Saturday morning.

The community was invited to bring their swimsuits, beach towels and participate in additional luau type activities beginning at 10:00 a.m. The event included the unveiling of the organizations’ tribute to Shirley the Elephant and her trainer/keeper of over 20 years, Solomon James.

Solomon with Shirley (Source: Elephant Sanctuary of Tennessee)

RELATED STORY: Elephant Shirley’s former caretaker in Monroe passes away

Maggie Generoso, President of the Louisiana Purchase Zoological Society, read an excerpt from the late Solomon James’s story he wrote about Shirley before he passed away on March 9, 2022.

“As time goes on, many things happened. There were rainy days, also sunny days. But there was someone there to cheer me up; who brought me joy and made me happy; who was sunshine on my rainy day. That was Shirley.” - A short piece of Solomon’s story “Unchained” read by Generoso on Saturday, June 11 at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo before the unveiling of Shirley the Elephant’s statue.

According to the LA Purchase Garden and Zoo, Shirley and Solomon were reunited for Shirley’s 70th birthday at The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee. Solomon was Shirley’s trainer for over 20 years before she passed away at 72 on February 22, 2021 at The Elephant Sanctuary.

Generoso says the Zuau is expected to take place of the annual Zoobilation.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.