Advertisement

Woman shot in face, boy injured in Monroe overnight

(MGN)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that sent a woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her face. A boy was also injured in connection with the incident, but the type of injury was not disclosed.

The address they gave is that of Parkview Apartments.

MPD released the following information Friday morning:

Shortly before 3:00 a.m., the Monroe Police Department responded to 1101 Richwood Road #2 in reference to a shooting.

Officers located an adult female victim at the scene with a gunshot wound to her face.  She was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening wounds.  A 13-year-old male victim was also contacted at the hospital suffering from non-life-threatening wounds.

Detectives were called to the scene and are actively investigating the incident.

If anyone has information on this case, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274(CASH).  All calls to Crimestoppers are confidential.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
USDOJ investigates LSP for ‘pattern-or-practice’ of excessive force, discrimination against minorities
Morehouse Parish Sheriff investigating shooting death of three teens
UPDATE: 3 arrested after triple homicide overnight in Bastrop
A Gulf Shores spokesperson said a man drowned after trying to save his son who was caught in a...
Father drowns while saving son caught in rip current, officials say
Domestic dispute prompts 20-year-old to kill man with car, police say

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Louisiana State Capitol
La. legislative leaders ask Gov. Edwards to postpone special session until matter resolved in courts
Brothers face 6 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
Twins arrested in 2021 drive-by shooting in Ouachita Parish
Ronald McDonald House’s Big Bass Tournament is this weekend!
Ronald McDonald House’s Big Bass Tournament is this weekend!