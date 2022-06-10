Woman shot in face, boy injured in Monroe overnight

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that sent a woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her face. A boy was also injured in connection with the incident, but the type of injury was not disclosed.

The address they gave is that of Parkview Apartments.

MPD released the following information Friday morning:

Shortly before 3:00 a.m., the Monroe Police Department responded to 1101 Richwood Road #2 in reference to a shooting.

Officers located an adult female victim at the scene with a gunshot wound to her face. She was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening wounds. A 13-year-old male victim was also contacted at the hospital suffering from non-life-threatening wounds.

Detectives were called to the scene and are actively investigating the incident.

If anyone has information on this case, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274(CASH). All calls to Crimestoppers are confidential.

