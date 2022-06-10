West Monroe man caught in bed with juvenile, warrant says

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after being informed of an alleged sex crime.

On May 27, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the area of Smith Street regarding a man having sexual contact with a child.

Johnny Jerred, 40, of West Monroe, has been arrested on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The warrant states that a woman went to a residence with her daughter where both she and her daughter said they saw Jerred naked in bed with a child. The woman and her daughter left the residence and contacted the victim’s father and OPSO.

OPSO said that they spoke with the victim and she denied that Jerred had been in her bed. This is not the first recorded incident between Jerred and said victim.

Jerred is now in custody at Ouachita Correctional Center.

