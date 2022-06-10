WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - Volunteers in Winnsboro are building a new playground at Davis Park but it’s no ordinary playground. The park is designed to be all-inclusive and it will include a zipline, musical entertainment, and special equipment.

It will have three playground areas and the Franklin Parish Economic Development Coordinator Samantha Shepard says, the previous playground was nearly 30 years old. She says it was time to make improvements, and it’s being built by community volunteers. Lauren Hyson is one LSU student volunteer, who helped bring this vision to life.

“This is my first playground built. I put the pen to paper, did the whole layout, and chose the components. For example, the musical equipment that’s accessible to people in wheelchairs, also for people with autism there’s going to chime in beat clubs,” she said.

“Our budget for this playground was 250,000. It was a local organization-funded grant, we also had some private donations, so it was mostly private donations funding that we receive,” said Shepard.

Shepherd says the playground will be red, white, and blue and the goal is to have it complete by the 4th of July.

