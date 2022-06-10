Advertisement

Volunteers in Winnsboro are building a new playground

It will be all-inclusive and the goal is to have it complete by the 4th of July
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - Volunteers in Winnsboro are building a new playground at Davis Park but it’s no ordinary playground. The park is designed to be all-inclusive and it will include a zipline, musical entertainment, and special equipment.

It will have three playground areas and the Franklin Parish Economic Development Coordinator Samantha Shepard says, the previous playground was nearly 30 years old. She says it was time to make improvements, and it’s being built by community volunteers. Lauren Hyson is one LSU student volunteer, who helped bring this vision to life.

“This is my first playground built. I put the pen to paper, did the whole layout, and chose the components. For example, the musical equipment that’s accessible to people in wheelchairs, also for people with autism there’s going to chime in beat clubs,” she said.

“Our budget for this playground was 250,000. It was a local organization-funded grant, we also had some private donations, so it was mostly private donations funding that we receive,” said Shepard.

Shepherd says the playground will be red, white, and blue and the goal is to have it complete by the 4th of July.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
USDOJ investigates LSP for ‘pattern-or-practice’ of excessive force, discrimination against minorities
Morehouse Parish Sheriff investigating shooting death of three teens
UPDATE: 3 arrested after triple homicide overnight in Bastrop
Woman shot in face, boy injured in Monroe overnight
A Gulf Shores spokesperson said a man drowned after trying to save his son who was caught in a...
Father drowns while saving son caught in rip current, officials say

Latest News

warhawks host camp
ulm basketball camp
It will be all-inclusive, adding a zip line, musical entertainment and special equipment.
Volunteers in Winnsboro helps build a new playground
Louisiana House of Representatives
NELA lawmakers say reworking new congressional map a waste of time, but for different reasons
Lawmakers react to judge’s decision to keep La. congressional map in effect
Lawmakers react to judge’s decision to keep La. congressional map in effect