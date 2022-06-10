Unconfirmed tornado damages parts of Kenner

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - High winds from an unconfirmed tornado damaged parts of Kenner tonight. Damage was reported in the Gabriel subdivision.

There is also damage south of the neighborhood toward West Esplanade. Several witnesses say they saw a funnel cloud.

More than 2,000 Entergy customers in Jefferson Parish lost power. There was damage that was also reported around Arizona Avenue, plus reports of damage to roofs and fences.

The storm also tossed debris across the area.

This story is developing.

