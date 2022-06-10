Advertisement

Twins arrested in 2021 drive-by shooting in Ouachita Parish

Brothers face 6 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
Brothers face 6 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder(Ouachita Correctional Center)
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Late Thursday night, authorities arrested two brothers who are accused of shooting two people in Ouachita Parish. Authorities say the crime happened June 19, 2021 on Standifer Avenue.

Dennis Harris and Bobby Harris are now booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on six counts of attempted second-degree murder nearly a year later. Police say Bobby faces additional drug and weapons charges, too. Bond is $500,000 for each count, according to the arrest affidavit.

An arrest affidavit states security footage shows three people inside a tan-colored Chevy Tahoe fired several rounds at six people standing in a yard. Two people were critically injured, including Wesley Williams--at that time a juvenile--and Xavier Wright, who was 18-years-old at the time. Their coach confirmed to KNOE that both young victims were former Richwood High School football players. Williams and Wright survived.

Investigators say they were shot one day after another former Richwood High football player, Michael Sherman, was killed on Wilton Drive in Monroe. Last year all three young men had just graduated.

At this time there is no information indicating the shootings are related.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
USDOJ investigates LSP for ‘pattern-or-practice’ of excessive force, discrimination against minorities
Morehouse Parish Sheriff investigating shooting death of three teens
UPDATE: 3 arrested after triple homicide overnight in Bastrop
A Gulf Shores spokesperson said a man drowned after trying to save his son who was caught in a...
Father drowns while saving son caught in rip current, officials say
Domestic dispute prompts 20-year-old to kill man with car, police say

Latest News

Louisiana State Capitol
La. legislative leaders ask Gov. Edwards to postpone special session until matter resolved in courts
Ronald McDonald House’s Big Bass Tournament is this weekend!
Ronald McDonald House’s Big Bass Tournament is this weekend!
Ronald McDonald House’s Big Bass Tournament is this weekend!
Ronald McDonald House’s Big Bass Tournament is this weekend!
Adopt-a-Pet: Tulip!
Adopt-a-Pet: Tulip