Twins arrested in 2021 drive-by shooting in Ouachita Parish

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Late Thursday night, authorities arrested two brothers who are accused of shooting two people in Ouachita Parish. Authorities say the crime happened June 19, 2021 on Standifer Avenue.

Dennis Harris and Bobby Harris are now booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on six counts of attempted second-degree murder nearly a year later. Police say Bobby faces additional drug and weapons charges, too. Bond is $500,000 for each count, according to the arrest affidavit.

An arrest affidavit states security footage shows three people inside a tan-colored Chevy Tahoe fired several rounds at six people standing in a yard. Two people were critically injured, including Wesley Williams--at that time a juvenile--and Xavier Wright, who was 18-years-old at the time. Their coach confirmed to KNOE that both young victims were former Richwood High School football players. Williams and Wright survived.

Investigators say they were shot one day after another former Richwood High football player, Michael Sherman, was killed on Wilton Drive in Monroe. Last year all three young men had just graduated.

At this time there is no information indicating the shootings are related.

