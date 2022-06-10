Ryan Gregory weighs in on the LHSAA decision to determine select schools
Oak Grove football head coach believes his program could change to a “non-select school”
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There has been a lot of controversy with the LHSAA decision to change some schools to select and non-select schools. It will change the look of the high school football playoffs and select schools can heavily out number non-select schools.
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.