Ronald McDonald House’s Big Bass Tournament is this weekend!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The annual Ronald McDonald House’s Big Bass Tournament is Saturday, June 11th and Sunday, June 12th. Organizers say the event has grown into one of the largest tournaments in Louisiana.

Here’s the itinerary:

Friday, June 10th:

9:00am – 7:00pm – Registration at Lazarre Park

Saturday, June 11th:

5:30am – 3:00pm – Fishing tournament underway with weigh-ins every hour beginning with the 7am – 8am hour

Sunday, June 12th:

5:30am – 3:00pm – Fishing tournament underway with weigh-ins

every hour beginning with the 7am – 8am hour.

3:30pm – Awarding of checks. Drawings for $1,000,

Early Bird $1,500 drawing (must be present to win).

3:30pm – Awarding of Grand Prize $10,000 cash and other cash and prizes,

2nd Place $2,500 Cash prize and 3rd Place $1,000 Cash Prize

