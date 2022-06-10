NELA lawmakers say reworking new congressional map a waste of time, but for different reasons

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two Louisiana lawmakers representing parts of northeast Louisiana are reacting to a federal appeals court’s decision allowing Louisiana’s new congressional map with one minority district to stay in effect pending further legal challenges. A previous ruling said the map is drawn in such a way that minority voters are underrepresented in Louisiana’s congressional delegation.

State Senator Katrina Jackson (D-34) believes the map disenfranchises Black voters.

“I’ve always said and believed that Louisiana’s congressional maps have not been drawn fairly for ten plus years or more,” Senator Jackson told KNOE.

Republican Representative Michael Echols (R-14) voted for the map in February and says a map with two minority districts wouldn’t hold up in court.

“The way minority populations break up around the state, the amount of gerrymandering you would have to do to create a pure minority district would be nearly impossible,” explained Echols, who represents parts of Ouachita and Morehouse Parishes.

Jackson disagrees, saying the current map violates the Voting Rights Act.

“We don’t get to use some sort of reverse logic on what the law truly is,” said Jackson. “Minorities make up a third of the state, and in our congressional delegation, out of six house members, you have one minority.”

Both Jackson and Echols agree the special session called by Governor John Bel Edwards slated to start on June 15 is unnecessary.

Echols says t’s about protecting taxpayer dollars.

“There is no reason to gavel everyone in, bring them in from all over the state, pay them a per diem, and then turn around and gavel back out because the maps are standing currently,” Echols said.

Jackson believes some of her colleagues aren’t interested in fairness.

“If there’s not a plan to fairly represent minorities in the state of Louisiana, it would be a waste of time.,” Jackson told KNOE. “I say that based on whether or not there is a true desire to do the right thing because if there is, it’s not a waste of time.”

Governor Edwards has responded to the ruling by releasing the following statement.

“I remain hopeful that the Fifth Circuit will vacate the administrative stay and allow Judge Dick’s well-reasoned decision and injunction to remain in place. I believe the legislature can and should meet next week to enact maps that create a second majority minority district. Further, while I am mindful of the costs to the taxpayers as pointed out in your press release, it is clear that the state would have saved the unknown thousands of dollars being spent on out-of-state lawyers if the legislature had originally enacted maps that comply with the Voting Rights Act and the standard of fundamental fairness. It is not too late for the legislature to do the right thing. However, while I am Governor, I also remain an officer of the court, and I respect the Fifth Circuit’s authority over this matter. Should the Court retain a stay over Judge Dick’s decision, I agree that further action of the legislature should be delayed until the Fifth Circuit can review the merits of her decision.”

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.