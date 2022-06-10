Advertisement

Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A manhunt is underway for a suspect wanted for the killing of a woman and a Mississippi police officer.

The Meridian police officer has been identified as Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native. His family is well-known and respected in the area.

Croom was shot and killed while responding to a domestic situation Thursday afternoon.

Croom had been with the Meridian Police Department since October.

WBRC spoke with Tuscaloosa Police Department Deputy Chief and Tuscaloosa’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge President Sebo Sanders about Croom. Sanders called the news of Croom’s death devastating. He said Croom interned at TPD while he was in college and showed an interest in getting into law enforcement.

“It’s sad, I’m very sad. And its heartbreaking when you got a young man who all his life he wanted to be in law enforcement. He was more like a nephew to me. Hearing that really disturbed me and hearing that it brings back memories of officer Dornell Cousette,” Sanders told WBRC.

Dornell Cousette was a Tuscaloosa police officer killed in the line of duty.

TPD offered condolences to Croom’s friends, family and fellow Meridian police officers with a Facebook post.

We are devastated by the line-of-duty death of Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom, who grew up in Tuscaloosa. Our...

Posted by Tuscaloosa Police Department on Thursday, June 9, 2022

Officer Croom’s family asked on social media that in lieu of flowers all donations be made to the Croom Foundation.

Kennis Croom
Kennis Croom(Family of Kennis Croom)

The search is on for Dante Bender, the suspect wanted in Croom’s death and that of a yet unidentified woman. Authorities consider him armed and dangerous at this time.

He was last seen driving a black 2004 Nissan Armada with a personalized tag reading “IMANI”

