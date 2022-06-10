Advertisement

Louisiana Delta Community College unveils new campus in Ruston

The campus will open for the fall semester. Registration is already open.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Exciting times for Louisiana Delta Community College.

The school unveiled its new Ruston campus on June 9.

“How many of you have young people in your lives or not so young people in your lives who need to be right here at this institution,” explained Dr. Monty Sullivan, President of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.

The campus on James Street can be seen from Interstate 20.

“I’m telling you there’s plenty of need out there in this community,” said Sullivan. “You know it.  Get people in this building. Help them start the life that each one of them dreams of.  That’s what happens at our community and technical colleges.”

The new campus was funded with state money and contributions from the City of Ruston.

“That’s why we have invested over a million dollars for infrastructure for this facility that will be seen by thousands that pass my I-20,” explained Philip Smart, Ruston’s Economic Development Director. “We want to continue our partnerships with the universities and also for workforce development and economics.”

Sullivan says the new campus can’t come soon enough considering the state’s new MJ Foster Promise Program, designed to help eligible students go to college and pursue specific high-demand jobs.

“Find one person who fits that profile and get then down to this campus because when you are done today, the teams at LDCC, you have one job fill it up,” said Dr. Sullivan.

The campus will open for the fall semester. Registration is already open.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morehouse Parish Sheriff investigating shooting death of three teens
UPDATE: 3 arrested after triple homicide overnight in Bastrop
TTPD: Mowers discover body in tall grass, no foul play suspected
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
USDOJ investigates LSP for ‘pattern-or-practice’ of excessive force, discrimination against minorities
A Gulf Shores spokesperson said a man drowned after trying to save his son who was caught in a...
Father drowns while saving son caught in rip current, officials say

Latest News

gregory
RYAN GREGORY
Louisiana Delta Community College unveils new campus in Ruston
Louisiana House of Representatives
Judge orders stay in Louisiana redistricting case
Mississippi River (generic).
Crews search for missing boater near Baton Rouge