Louisiana Delta Community College unveils new campus in Ruston

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Exciting times for Louisiana Delta Community College.

The school unveiled its new Ruston campus on June 9.

“How many of you have young people in your lives or not so young people in your lives who need to be right here at this institution,” explained Dr. Monty Sullivan, President of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.

The campus on James Street can be seen from Interstate 20.

“I’m telling you there’s plenty of need out there in this community,” said Sullivan. “You know it. Get people in this building. Help them start the life that each one of them dreams of. That’s what happens at our community and technical colleges.”

The new campus was funded with state money and contributions from the City of Ruston.

“That’s why we have invested over a million dollars for infrastructure for this facility that will be seen by thousands that pass my I-20,” explained Philip Smart, Ruston’s Economic Development Director. “We want to continue our partnerships with the universities and also for workforce development and economics.”

Sullivan says the new campus can’t come soon enough considering the state’s new MJ Foster Promise Program, designed to help eligible students go to college and pursue specific high-demand jobs.

“Find one person who fits that profile and get then down to this campus because when you are done today, the teams at LDCC, you have one job fill it up,” said Dr. Sullivan.

The campus will open for the fall semester. Registration is already open.

