Judge orders stay in Louisiana redistricting case
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A federal Judge has ruled that Louisiana’s new congressional maps can remain in effect pending a trial.
The ruling comes after a District Court ordered the state to redraw the maps to include a second minority district.
Governor John Bel Edwards has called a special session to address the maps, but that appears unlikely given the ruling.
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.