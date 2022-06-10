Advertisement

Judge orders stay in Louisiana redistricting case

Louisiana House of Representatives
Louisiana House of Representatives(WAFB)
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A federal Judge has ruled that Louisiana’s new congressional maps can remain in effect pending a trial.

The ruling comes after a District Court ordered the state to redraw the maps to include a second minority district.

Governor John Bel Edwards has called a special session to address the maps, but that appears unlikely given the ruling.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morehouse Parish Sheriff investigating shooting death of three teens
UPDATE: 3 arrested after triple homicide overnight in Bastrop
TTPD: Mowers discover body in tall grass, no foul play suspected
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
USDOJ investigates LSP for ‘pattern-or-practice’ of excessive force, discrimination against minorities
A Gulf Shores spokesperson said a man drowned after trying to save his son who was caught in a...
Father drowns while saving son caught in rip current, officials say

Latest News

gregory
RYAN GREGORY
Ribbon cutting at LDCC's new campus in Ruston
Louisiana Delta Community College unveils new campus in Ruston
Louisiana Delta Community College unveils new campus in Ruston
Mississippi River (generic).
Crews search for missing boater near Baton Rouge