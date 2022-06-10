Advertisement

Adopt-a-Pet: Tulip

Adopt-a-Pet: Tulip
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Tulip! She’s about 6-months-old looking for the perfect home. She’s super sweet and is recovering from a broken leg.

She’s at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

Visit petango.com and type in the zip code 71292 to see all the available animals at OPAS.

The shelter can always use fosters, volunteers, and donations. You can check their Facebook page to see what they need the most at the moment. Right now, Roxanne Smith with PAWS of NELA says the shelter is so full and they need help from the community to make room for all the dogs, cats, and even livestock coming in.

