Advertisement

Youngest victim in fatal south Arkansas school bus crash wanted to be truck driver

(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERMOTT, Ark. (KAIT) – Victims’ families are still coming to terms with their losses days after five people were killed in a south Arkansas bus crash.

At the site of the accident just west of Dermott, a memorial has been set up, featuring crosses with flowers in a variety of colors, along with a marker. That marker bears the name of the victims killed when their C.B. King school bus crashed into an 18-wheeler crossing U.S. Highway 65. Five people died and five others were hurt.

Officials believe the bus failed to stop for oncoming traffic and pulled into the lane. That’s when an 18-wheeler collided with the front of the bus, sending both vehicles off the road and into a ditch.

The C. B. King center focuses on adults with developmental delays. The victims who died range in age from 19 to 73.

Among those killed was 19-year-old Brayshawn Ransom. He was the youngest among the fatalities. Jacquelyn Stephens remembers her son as a kind and loving teenager ready to start his life after graduation.

“He was a good kid,” she said in an interview. “He loved his nieces and nephews, and he was kind to everybody.”

She said he was a drummer in the school band, an avid basketball player, and a hopeful truck driver – the same career as his uncle.

Brayshawn’s family gathered in Dermott to make final arrangements and remember the loving life of the family’s baby.

Stephens remembers the day it happened.

“I was here at home waiting on him to come home, get off the school bus,” she explained, wiping away tears. “But he never did.”

When they first heard about the accident, Stephens and her family quickly located her nephew at the hospital, who was also on the bus when it crashed. He survived with injuries, but Brayshawn was nowhere to be seen.

“We knew some [victims] got dispersed everywhere,” said Earl Stephens, Brayshawn’s uncle, “But we didn’t know where he was, and it was driving us crazy.’

It took hours to get an answer, with family members going from Dumas to McGhee, only to receive the worst news: The happy, loving teenager with big dreams had died.

“It’s just a hard thing to take in,” said Evelyn Wimbley, Brayshawn’s great aunt.

The family members are not telling Brayshawn’s story to remember his life, sharing one last message from the bright spark of a young man: Follow your dream and take care of your family.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morehouse Parish Sheriff investigating shooting death of three teens
UPDATE: 3 arrested after triple homicide overnight in Bastrop
TTPD: Mowers discover body in tall grass
Blytheville police arrested 38-year-old Albert Wilson and 36-year-old Ashley Jones on suspicion...
Mother, father face charges for abuse of corpse
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
A 21-year-old man is free on bond after police said he impregnated an 11-year-old girl.
Man accused of raping, impregnating 11-year-old child

Latest News

$586k discrepancy in public funds after years of theft in Caldwell Parish, audit reports
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
AP: USDOJ opens civil rights investigation into LSP after ‘beatings of mostly Black men’
A search is underway by the US Coast Guard.
Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Baton Rouge
USDOJ announces opening of civil rights investigation in Louisiana
USDOJ announces opening of civil rights investigation in Louisiana