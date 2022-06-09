Advertisement

Sen. Kennedy says it’s cheaper to ‘buy cocaine’ than gas in Louisiana

The Republican Senator John Kennedy suggested it’s cheaper to buy drugs across Louisiana than...
The Republican Senator John Kennedy suggested it’s cheaper to buy drugs across Louisiana than buy gas.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s U.S. Senator John Kennedy is making headlines once again. Kennedy appeared on Jesse Waters Primetime on Fox News Wednesday, June 8 to talk about inflation.

The Republican senator suggested it’s cheaper to buy drugs across Louisiana than buy gas.

“In my state, the price of gas is so high, that it would be cheaper to buy cocaine and just run everywhere,” he said on the segment.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.970, while the average price in Louisiana is $4.506.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morehouse Parish Sheriff investigating shooting death of three teens
UPDATE: 3 arrested after triple homicide overnight in Bastrop
TTPD: Mowers discover body in tall grass
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
USDOJ investigates LSP for ‘pattern-or-practice’ of excessive force, discrimination against minorities
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Blytheville police arrested 38-year-old Albert Wilson and 36-year-old Ashley Jones on suspicion...
Mother, father face charges for abuse of corpse

Latest News

Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
USDOJ investigates LSP for ‘pattern-or-practice’ of excessive force, discrimination against minorities
peacock signs
peacock signs
softball girls travel
softball girls travel
Mississippi River (generic).
Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Baton Rouge