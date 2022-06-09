Advertisement

New Northeast Louisiana Music Trail marker in Rayville unveiled

The Northeast Louisiana Music Trail unveiled its newest marker in Rayville on Saturday.
By CJ Sartor
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The newest Northeast Louisiana Music Trail marker was unveiled Saturday, June 4, in downtown Rayville.

The marker pays tribute to Delta Blues duo Henry Dorsey and Marlan Collom, also known as Po’ Henry and Tookie. The dedication was followed by a three-hour concert where northeast Louisiana’s most recognizable blues musicians presented the duo’s best-known songs.

Po’ Henry and Tookie performed classic blues throughout the nation, including at the Smithsonian Festival of American Folklife in Washington, DC and Jazzfest in New Orleans.

You can learn more about the Northeast Louisiana Music Trail by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morehouse Parish Sheriff investigating shooting death of three teens
UPDATE: 3 arrested after triple homicide overnight in Bastrop
TTPD: Mowers discover body in tall grass, no foul play suspected
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
USDOJ investigates LSP for ‘pattern-or-practice’ of excessive force, discrimination against minorities
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Blytheville police arrested 38-year-old Albert Wilson and 36-year-old Ashley Jones on suspicion...
Mother, father face charges for abuse of corpse

Latest News

TTPD: Mowers discover body in tall grass, no foul play suspected
Music Trail Marker in Rayville unveiled
New Northeast Louisiana Music Trail marker in Rayville unveiled
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
USDOJ investigates LSP for ‘pattern-or-practice’ of excessive force, discrimination against minorities
The Republican Senator John Kennedy suggested it’s cheaper to buy drugs across Louisiana than...
Sen. Kennedy says it’s cheaper to ‘buy cocaine’ than gas in Louisiana