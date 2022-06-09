New Northeast Louisiana Music Trail marker in Rayville unveiled

RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The newest Northeast Louisiana Music Trail marker was unveiled Saturday, June 4, in downtown Rayville.

The marker pays tribute to Delta Blues duo Henry Dorsey and Marlan Collom, also known as Po’ Henry and Tookie. The dedication was followed by a three-hour concert where northeast Louisiana’s most recognizable blues musicians presented the duo’s best-known songs.

Po’ Henry and Tookie performed classic blues throughout the nation, including at the Smithsonian Festival of American Folklife in Washington, DC and Jazzfest in New Orleans.

You can learn more about the Northeast Louisiana Music Trail by going to their Facebook page.

