Domestic dispute prompts 20-year-old to kill man with car, police say

Bastrop son accused of running over man who stabbed his mother, police say
(WIS)
By Matthew Segura and Tyler Englander
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in Bastrop are investigating a homicide that followed a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

According to the Bastrop Police Department, it happened in the 300 block of Ogden Avenue. Police say they received a call at 12:48 p.m. Thursday about someone being hit by a car.

The driver of that car was identified as Devaudre Campbell, 20, police said.

Police believe he ran down the homicide victim, Jerry Reese, following the aforementioned domestic dispute. Police did not release any details of that dispute or why it might have caused Campbell to react in such a way.

Reese died on his way to the hospital.

Campbell was arrested and now faces a charge of second-degree murder.

