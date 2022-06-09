Advertisement

Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Baton Rouge

A search is underway by the US Coast Guard.
A search is underway by the US Coast Guard.
By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials say multiple agencies, including the Coast Guard, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are searching for a man who went missing in the water near Baton Rouge Wednesday evening, June 8, after his boat sunk.

Authorities report crews searched until dark Wednesday night and resumed the search at daylight Thursday, June 9 between the old and new Mississippi River bridges.

According to the Coast Guard, the missing man was last seen in the water without a lifejacket near mile marker 232 on the Lower Mississippi River.

Officials with LDWF report agents received a call around 5 p.m. about the missing boater.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for the boating incident. It is unknown at this time what caused the boat to sink.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

