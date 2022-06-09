Advertisement

4-year-old in Beaumont dies of gunshot wound

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - A 4-year-old boy in Beaumont died after being shot, authorities said.

Family members told officers the child found a gun in the house and shot himself, Beaumont police said. There were several adults and children in the house during the incident.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of E. Lucas Street, according to a post from thew Beaumont Police Department.

