4-year-old in Beaumont dies of gunshot wound

Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - A 4-year-old boy in Beaumont died after being shot, authorities said.

Family members told officers the child found a gun in the house and shot himself, Beaumont police said. There were several adults and children in the house during the incident.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of E. Lucas Street, according to a post from thew Beaumont Police Department.

