Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers

Expert: Now is the best time to pay down credit cards
By Roxanne Reid and Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - In an effort to fight inflation, The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates by half a percentage point, the biggest hike in two decades.

The rate hikes from the Fed raises interest rates for borrowers. This means applying for a new loan or paying an adjustable-rate loan or credit card will likely cost more.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said your minimum credit card payments could rise.

“It might not look like a lot initially. It might be $10, $20 depending on how much you have on that credit card, but it does add up over time,” Dale said.

She advises, if you have multiple credit card debt, look at which credit card has the highest interest rate and attack that first and put any extra payments on that card.

There is one benefit of the fed raising rates; you could earn more in your savings accounts.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TTPD: Mowers discover body in tall grass
Morehouse Parish Sheriff investigating shooting death of three teens
3 teens shot and killed overnight in Bastrop, witnesses sought
$344k in public funds taken by former Ouachita deputy clerk, state audit reports
State police say the crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when a van failed to yield and...
5 killed, 5 hurt when van collides with truck in Arkansas
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges

Latest News

KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
It’s a bittersweet moment for Julia Claire Williams, Miss Louisiana 2021, as she prepares to...
Miss Louisiana 2021 Reflects on her Reign
It’s a bittersweet moment for Julia Claire Williams, Miss Louisiana 2021, as she prepares to...
Miss Louisiana 2021 reflects on her reign
Preston K. Glass of Denham Springs, LA
Denham Springs man accused of asking Concordia minor for lewd photos, videos