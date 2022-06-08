Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a murder suspect

COLUMBIA, La. (KNOE) - The search is on for another suspect in the murder of Joshua Humpries in Natchitoches and authorities are searching for Kendrick Cox. He’s accused of killing Humphries. James Marrow Jr. who’s already in custody is accused of helping him dump the body in a pond back in January.

Humphries’s family lives in Columbia, and to make matters worse. A family member works at the funeral home and she had to prepare her brother’s body for his own funeral.

Kim Humphries says, her brother was missing for nearly a month before they found his body in the pond, and since she works at the local funeral home, she had to help prepare his body for the service.

“He was stabbed to death and a lot more. They slit his throat, beat every bone in his face in, with a handgun butt, stabbed him over 30 times, and cut his leg. I mean it’s uncalled for,” said Kim Humphries, the sister of the victim.

She says according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a tip led to the arrest of James Marrow Jr. Authorities said he admitted to dumping Humpries body in the pond after Kendrick Cox killed him. Kim says her brother was a fun-loving man and she just wants to know why.

“What led up to this? What could anybody do so bad to be done like that? It’s seriously unacceptable, there’s no excuse for that, and if your man enough to do it, you should be man enough to take responsibility,” she said.

Kim says, according to the Sheriff’s Office, Cox was released from jail last year due to COVID. That’s when he killed her brother and she wants him off the streets before he kills again.

“His family, they know where he’s at like if you did that to somebody, no one would hide you. If that were my son, I would turn him in because he needs to be behind bars,” she said.

Authorities say Cox and Marrow are facing first-degree murder charges.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.