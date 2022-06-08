Advertisement

Mother, father face charges for abuse of corpse

Blytheville police arrested 38-year-old Albert Wilson and 36-year-old Ashley Jones on suspicion...
Blytheville police arrested 38-year-old Albert Wilson and 36-year-old Ashley Jones on suspicion of abuse of corpse.(Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Blytheville mother and father face abuse of corpse charges after police say the mother neglected to get medical treatment following a miscarriage.

The Blytheville Police Department said Albert Wilson, 38, and Ashley Jones, 35, were arrested.

According to an investigative report, officers responded to a home on East Moultrie Drive regarding a deceased baby on Sunday.

Witnesses at the home said they arrived at 10:30 a.m., and the baby was dead. They said the baby was born at 7:30 a.m. the same day.

The report said Jones was approximately six months pregnant at the time of the birth, and she had been taken to the hospital for “unknown health issues”.

During the investigation, police discovered the father’s child, Wilson, was present at the home the previous day prior to officers being notified.

“Albert Wilson was not present at the residence while the scene was being processed, and he [Wilson] was located at a relative’s residence nearby,” officers said.

During an interview, Wilson admitted to being at the home all day repairing the water system, which he claimed, “was not working”.

Wilson was arrested following the interview, and a warrant was issued for Jones’ arrest.

On Tuesday, Jones was arrested after being discharged from the hospital.

Jones explained to officers she had a miscarriage earlier that morning when she woke up and refused to be taken to the hospital when Wilson offered, according to the report.

A relative came later that day to the home and offered to help Jones to the hospital, but again, she refused.

The report said Jones has six kids, with the deceased baby being her seventh. She found out she was pregnant in March 2022.

“She stated that she has had eight pregnancies in the past, with one being a miscarriage other than this miscarriage,” officers said.

Jones said she had symptoms of sickness starting at the beginning of 2022 before learning about the pregnancy. She also confirmed Wilson was at their home repairing the water system, according to the report.

A judge set Wilson’s bond at $30,000. Jones is expected to be in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TTPD: Mowers discover body in tall grass
Morehouse Parish Sheriff investigating shooting death of three teens
3 teens shot and killed overnight in Bastrop, witnesses sought
$344k in public funds taken by former Ouachita deputy clerk, state audit reports
State police say the crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when a van failed to yield and...
5 killed, 5 hurt when van collides with truck in Arkansas
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges

Latest News

KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
It’s a bittersweet moment for Julia Claire Williams, Miss Louisiana 2021, as she prepares to...
Miss Louisiana 2021 Reflects on her Reign
It’s a bittersweet moment for Julia Claire Williams, Miss Louisiana 2021, as she prepares to...
Miss Louisiana 2021 reflects on her reign
Preston K. Glass of Denham Springs, LA
Denham Springs man accused of asking Concordia minor for lewd photos, videos
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers