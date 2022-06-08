Morehouse Parish Sheriff investigating shooting death of 3 teens

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Three teenage boys are dead following an early morning shooting in Bastrop, according to Morehouse Parish Chief Deputy James Mardis.

Mardis said they received a call about a shooting at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The incident happened on Bentley Street, in a grassy area not far from Montgomery Avenue.

He said three teens were shot. Two passed away at the scene and one at the local hospital. Mardis said they have interviewed one witness and are seeking others at this time. Investigators are also combing the crime scene for evidence.

Investigators have not confirmed what type of guns were used, and the identities of the victims are not being released due to their age and notification of next of kin.

KNOE is following the investigation and will have updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.