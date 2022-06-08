Man loses cool over money, gets busted on drug charges after shooting gun into the air

FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - The Ferriday Police Department says they’ve arrested a man on numerous charges after he apparently tried to intimidate someone by firing his gun into the air.

It happened at an apartment complex on June 6 around 8:20 p.m., police said. Firing a gun into the air not only endangers other people, as bullets have to come down somewhere, but it didn’t get the desired result in this case. The reckless act brought police to the area where they discovered illegal narcotics activity and the suspect was promptly arrested.

The details are explained in this news release from Tuesday:

MONEY LED TO DISPUTE, SHOTS FIRED

On Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately 2020 hrs, Ferriday Police Department received a call of shots fired in Montgomery Square Highway 15.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a subject stating OC Johnson was firing a gun in the apartment complex. Johnson had a verbal altercation with the subject over some money owed. As a result of the subject’s inability to pay up, Johnson fired several shots into the air as several residents were out enjoying the evening.

Upon execution of a search warrant, officers recovered marijuana, methamphetamine, and a digital scale along with two different types of hydrocodone pills. A weapon with several live rounds was recovered, which matched the same caliber casings recovered from the area of the shooting.

“Our officers promptly responded to this call and located the victim in this incident. After talking with the victim, a suspect was identified and quickly taken into custody,” said Sam King, Chief of Police. “We’re glad no innocent bystanders were struck by these bullets as several people were outside during this exchange.”

“No amount of money is worth risking someone’s life or your freedom. This was an issue that could’ve been handled peacefully but quickly grew out of hand,” said King. “If you choose to do crime in Ferriday, please expect to pay the price.”

Arrested:

OC Johnson

Charges:

Aggravated assault with a firearm

Illegal use of weapons

Discharging firearm in a residential area

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of schedule I (marijuana)

Possession of schedule II (methamphetamine)

Possession of schedule II with intent (hydrocodone T257)

Possession of schedule II with intent (hydrocodone M365)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

