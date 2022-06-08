Advertisement

In the Kitchen: Cauliflower Spinach Dip

In the Kitchen: Cauliflower Spinach Dip
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Eating your veggies doesn’t have to be boring. Chef Darryl Teats stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to show us how to create cauliflower spinach dip!

Here’s what you’ll need:

6 cups cauliflower (steamed & chopped)

1 cup spinach (cooked)

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

4 oz cream cheese

1/4 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup Ranch Dressing

1/4 cup crumbled cooked bacon (optional)

Seasoning to taste

Mix all ingredients together until creamed. Add bacon to mixture if desired.

Serve & Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TTPD: Mowers discover body in tall grass
$344k in public funds taken by former Ouachita deputy clerk, state audit reports
State police say the crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when a van failed to yield and...
5 killed, 5 hurt when van collides with truck in Arkansas
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country...
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges
Nicholas Wooten, 13
East Carroll teen missing, may be in West Monroe or Calhoun

Latest News

Complete the Look of Your Home with Moldings
Complete the look of your home with moldings
Complete the Look of Your Home with Moldings
Complete the Look of Your Home with Moldings
In the Kitchen: Cauliflower Spinach Dip
In the Kitchen: Cauliflower Spinach Dip
The congressional map drawn by Republicans in the Louisiana legislature that was vetoed by Gov....
Reaction pours in after judge blocks Louisiana’s congressional map