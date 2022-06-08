In the Kitchen: Cauliflower Spinach Dip
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Eating your veggies doesn’t have to be boring. Chef Darryl Teats stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to show us how to create cauliflower spinach dip!
Here’s what you’ll need:
6 cups cauliflower (steamed & chopped)
1 cup spinach (cooked)
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
4 oz cream cheese
1/4 cup chicken broth
1/2 cup Ranch Dressing
1/4 cup crumbled cooked bacon (optional)
Seasoning to taste
Mix all ingredients together until creamed. Add bacon to mixture if desired.
Serve & Enjoy!
