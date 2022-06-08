In the Kitchen: Cauliflower Spinach Dip

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Eating your veggies doesn’t have to be boring. Chef Darryl Teats stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to show us how to create cauliflower spinach dip!

Here’s what you’ll need:

6 cups cauliflower (steamed & chopped)

1 cup spinach (cooked)

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

4 oz cream cheese

1/4 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup Ranch Dressing

1/4 cup crumbled cooked bacon (optional)

Seasoning to taste

Mix all ingredients together until creamed. Add bacon to mixture if desired.

Serve & Enjoy!

