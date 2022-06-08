Electric co-op brings high-speed internet to rural areas, Bastrop man desires faster service

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - An electric co-op in northeast Louisiana is increasing access to high-speed internet for rural areas.

Northeast Louisiana Power Cooperative, Inc. serves seven parishes in northeast Louisiana: Franklin, Madison, Richland, Tensas, East Carroll, West Carroll and Morehouse.

Construction for Volt Broadband, that’s owned by NELPCO, began June 1, 2022. The company is bringing faster service to rural areas in a different way.

“What we’re doing is bringing high-speed internet through a fiber to the home or fiber to the business - concept. And so much of what you see today is being delivered by aerial or Wifi. So, we’re going to have our members connected to the world wide web via fiber,” said NELPCO General Manager Jeff Churchwell.

One man in Bastrop, who’s the manager of the meat department at a local grocery store, says he uses the internet to keep track of orders from vendors. He also added that if the internet isn’t working properly, he loses an order.

O’Bryan Armstrong, Manager of the Meat Department at Sav U Mor Foods in Bastrop, expressed that you have to have internet for everything.

“You have to have internet just to print out a tag; just these price tags. You have to have the internet in order just to print out a ticket; in order just to price the meat,” said Armstrong.

Churchwell says residents living in the seven parishes must be members of NELPCO to receive services.

According to NELPCO’s PR Consultant Paul Price, Jr., crews are currently working at the hut located in Bastrop, and will make their way to Baskin once construction is complete.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.