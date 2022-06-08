Deputies arrest man accused of drinking and driving in UTV crash that injured two

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of driving a side-by-side vehicle while under the influence before a crash sent two people to the hospital, according to court documents.

According to the sheriff’s office, William Avery Pilgreen, 19, of Marion, was driving a UTV on April 9, 2022. Investigators said Pilgreen was under the influence of alcohol when the vehicle flipped, trapping two passengers.

One passenger was taken to the hospital hours after the crash and treated for injuries to his leg and face.

The other passenger, Evie Hilburn, 15, of West Monroe, suffered serious injuries to her spine and lungs, as well as a broken neck. Hilburn was transported to a Shreveport hospital after the crash. She is currently in a rehab facility in Houston, Texas.

After learning of the crash, the community began rallying around Hilburn.

According to the affidavit for an arrest warrant filed in 4th Judicial District Court, deputies received a call from Life360 about a crash. The crash was detected by Pilgreen’s cell phone.

Deputies called the phone and spoke to a person who stated “all was okay” and that there had been a crash.

Deputies responded to the scene located just off 7255 Upland Road.

The affidavit stated investigators took statements from the victims and witnesses who assisted after the crash.

“I found that at the time of the crash, Avery Pilgreen was the driver of the Polaris Ranger,” Major Scott Culp with the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office wrote in the affidavit. “Several of the statements taken provided information that Avery Pilgreen had been drinking and was under the influence of alcohol and drinking while operating the UTV.”

Detectives stated evidence and witness statements accused Pilgreen of driving south on a levee about 150 yards from a camp at a high rate of speed and acting like he was going to drive into a pond. When he turned sharply, both passenger side tires blew off the rims, flipping the UTV on its passenger side.

Both victims were trapped under the UTV until friends from the camp flipped the vehicle off the passengers.

Pilgreen is facing charges of felony first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and misdemeanor vehicular negligent injuring.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.