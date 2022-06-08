Denham Springs man accused of asking Concordia minor for lewd photos, videos

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A man from Denham Springs has been accused of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, on June 3, 2022, detectives began an investigation into Preston K. Glass. They said he allegedly engaged in online conversations with a Concordia Parish minor. Those conversations were sexual in nature, they said.

Over the course of several days, they said Glass sent lewd videos and photos to the victim and requested the minor to do the same.

After positively identifying the subject, a warrant was obtained for Glass’ arrest. On Sunday, June 5, Glass was located and taken into custody near Springfield.

He was booked at a facility in Concordia Parish.

