Advertisement

Denham Springs man accused of asking Concordia minor for lewd photos, videos

Preston K. Glass of Denham Springs, LA
Preston K. Glass of Denham Springs, LA(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey and Matthew Segura
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A man from Denham Springs has been accused of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, on June 3, 2022, detectives began an investigation into Preston K. Glass. They said he allegedly engaged in online conversations with a Concordia Parish minor. Those conversations were sexual in nature, they said.

Over the course of several days, they said Glass sent lewd videos and photos to the victim and requested the minor to do the same.

After positively identifying the subject, a warrant was obtained for Glass’ arrest. On Sunday, June 5, Glass was located and taken into custody near Springfield.

He was booked at a facility in Concordia Parish.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TTPD: Mowers discover body in tall grass
Morehouse Parish Sheriff investigating shooting death of three teens
3 teens shot and killed overnight in Bastrop, witnesses sought
$344k in public funds taken by former Ouachita deputy clerk, state audit reports
State police say the crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when a van failed to yield and...
5 killed, 5 hurt when van collides with truck in Arkansas
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges

Latest News

KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
It’s a bittersweet moment for Julia Claire Williams, Miss Louisiana 2021, as she prepares to...
Miss Louisiana 2021 Reflects on her Reign
It’s a bittersweet moment for Julia Claire Williams, Miss Louisiana 2021, as she prepares to...
Miss Louisiana 2021 reflects on her reign
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers