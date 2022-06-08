Attorney general’s office announces education campaign that will help domestic violence victims

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Attorney General Jeff Landry will launch an education campaign to help victims of domestic violence in Louisiana.

The campaign will include billboards, radio advertisements and social media posts designed to educate victims on a law that requires domestic violence perpetrators to surrender their guns.

“One of the things that we do know is not every perpetrator is going to be like, ‘here are all my guns’,” said Monica Taylor, special projects coordinator in the attorney general’s office. “We really do, in some ways, rely on the victims to know this is another way to keep yourself safe.”

Louisiana ranks fifth-worst in the nation when it comes to domestic violence homicides. Taylor said that the state’s domestic violence shelters and organizations do a great job, but they are stretched thin, so law enforcement needs help from victims for the system to work.

“Tell us what firearms they have when you go to court,” Taylor told KNOE. “Tell the judge that these are the firearms present in the home so that we can make sure we get them.”

The campaign will also recommend those in violent relationships make a plan to get out.

“Even if they are currently not in crisis, but they are in a domestic violence relationship, they can create a safety plan,” Taylor said. “We want to make sure people do reach out to their local shelters to create safety plans so that they do have a safe way to get out.”

In Monroe, those organizations include The Wellspring, located at 1515 Jackson St., and the Family Justice Center, located at 620 Riverside Dr. To contact The Wellspring, call 318.323.1505. Their hours are Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The Family Justice Center can be reached at 318.998.6030 and their hours are all days of the week from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.