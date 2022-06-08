Advertisement

19-year-old rescued after sailing vessel runs aground near Lake Charles

A 19-year-old man was rescued after his sailing vessel ran aground near Lake Charles, according...
A 19-year-old man was rescued after his sailing vessel ran aground near Lake Charles, according to the Coast Guard. A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the boater and transferred him to Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles..
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 19-year-old man was rescued after his sailing vessel ran aground near Lake Charles, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call around 9 p.m. Monday from the 19-year-old, who said his vessel had run aground and was taking on water.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the boater and transferred him to Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles..

“Communication devices can be the most important piece of equipment on board a vessel, especially during an emergency,” said Lt. Cmdr. Patricia Elliston, search and rescue mission coordinator for the case. “While cell phones can lose battery power or signal strength, marine radios are reliable and can enable you to call for help in an instant, as seen in this case.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TTPD: Mowers discover body in tall grass
Morehouse Parish Sheriff investigating shooting death of three teens
3 teens shot and killed overnight in Bastrop, witnesses sought
$344k in public funds taken by former Ouachita deputy clerk, state audit reports
State police say the crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when a van failed to yield and...
5 killed, 5 hurt when van collides with truck in Arkansas
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges

Latest News

KNOE's Alyssa Azarra live in Bastrop following a triple homicide.
3 teens shot and killed overnight in Bastrop, witnesses sought
Morehouse Parish Sheriff investigating shooting death of three teens
3 teens shot and killed overnight in Bastrop, witnesses sought
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Suspect OC Johnson and evidence police say they discovered.
Man loses cool over money, gets busted on drug charges after shooting gun into the air
Rape/sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years of age (6/7)
Man accused of raping child