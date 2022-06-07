La. man accused of leaving voice message threatening to kill Fla. congresswoman

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana man is facing federal charges after allegedly leaving a voice message threatening to kill a Florida congresswoman, the United States Department of Justice said in a release on Tuesday, June 7.

United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. announced that a federal arrest warrant and a criminal complaint were issued for Charles Germany, 66, of Walker, La., with interstate transmission of a threat to injure another.

The DOJ stated that Germany called from his home on May 27 and left a voice message threatening to kill U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy. Germany called the office again later that day, leaving another threatening message, officials said.

If convicted, Germany faces a sentence of up to five years in prison.

