Advertisement

La. among first states approved for increased high-speed internet access funding

Louisiana is set to receive $176.7 million through the American Rescue Plan to increase access...
Louisiana is set to receive $176.7 million through the American Rescue Plan to increase access to affordable, high-speed internet.(KBTX)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - Louisiana is among the first four states to be approved to receive money under the Capital Projects Fund, the US Department of Treasury announced on Tuesday, June 7.

Officials said the state is set to receive $176.7 million through the American Rescue Plan to increase access to affordable, high-speed internet.

“The pandemic exposed longstanding challenges that workers and families face when they don’t have adequate access to the internet, especially those living in rural areas and other unconnected communities. That is why these broadband investments across the country are so critical,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo. “This funding through the American Rescue Plan will help connect thousands of homes and businesses in Louisiana with affordable high-speed internet and help close the digital divide in communities where connectivity is needed most. Treasury commends Louisiana for targeting this funding to places where it is most urgently needed across the state.”

Officials added the nearly $180 million will provide funding to connect nearly 88,500 homes and businesses to internet speeds of 25/3 Mbps.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Wooten, 13
East Carroll teen missing, may be in West Monroe or Calhoun
Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.
Hospital employee dies after patient strikes groin, coroner says
Authorities in Tennessee say a 70-year-old woman was killed by two family dogs.
70-year-old woman killed in family dog attack, sheriff says
2Dudes Brew & Que Owners set a goal to donate 4,000 dollars
Local restaurant raises money for a drowning victim’s funeral expenses
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet: Travel insurance could help if COVID impacts your trip
Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference Monday shortly after the Legislature concluded...
Gov. Edwards calls for special session to redraw Congressional maps
Biden administration pushes clean energy as prices continue to rise
Biden administration pushes clean energy as prices continue to rise
Louisiana State Capitol
Gov. Edwards vetoes some bills lawmakers passed in 2022 Legislative Session