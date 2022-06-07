Gov. John Bel Edwards reacts to end of 2022 Legislative Session

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 Regular Legislative Session in Louisiana ended on June 6.

In a press conference following the session, Governor John Bel Edwards said he was happy with how the budget came out, but less thrilled with some of the things lawmakers chose to prioritize.

Edwards announced he would allow SB44, a bill that bans transgender women from participating in women’s sports to become law without his signature.

“The effect is to send a strong message to at least some of these young people that they shouldn’t be who they think they are,” said a frustrated Edwards. “Who they believe they are. Who they know they are. I find that very distressing.”

Edwards says he believes Louisiana is better than the bill, but lawmakers would have overridden his veto.

Instead, the Governor says legislators should focus on ending the wage gap in Louisiana.

“If we want to talk about fairness for women, why don’t we talk about equal pay where we are dead last in the country in terms of what we pay women relative to what we pay men,” said Edwards.

Edwards also addressed a bill that would allow students who read below grade level to use state education dollars to attend private schools. Edwards said he would meet with the bill’s author, but implied he is leaning toward a veto.

“I’ve got a long history as Governor, but before that, eight years in the legislature of not favoring taking money from public schools and diverting it to private schools, home schools,” Edwards explained.

The Governor once again criticized lawmakers for failing to address the minimum wage. Currently, Louisiana uses the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

