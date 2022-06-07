Advertisement

Deputies arrested, fired for double-dipping in payroll scheme

Michael Arthur and Andre Weber
Michael Arthur and Andre Weber(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two East Baton Rouge Parish deputies are being charged for participating in an alleged pay fraud scheme and making off with thousands of dollars.

A spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests and firings of Michael Arthur, 27, and Andre Weber, 25, on Monday, June 6.

Court documents revealed Arthur, a two-year veteran of EBRSO’s Uniform Patrol, was caught on surveillance video clocking himself and Weber, a deputy in the Uniform Patrol for the past year and a half, for a security shift at a business in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Arthur was later caught on camera leaving the business without clocking out. Both men were simultaneously working their shift at the sheriff’s office, documents state. Arthur later returned to the business to clock himself and Weber out, the records state.

Arthur is accused of taking more than $5,000. Weber made off with less than $1,000, the spokeswoman said.

