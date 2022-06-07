Advertisement

2 time capsules found as Caddo’s Confederate monument is being removed

One of the boxes is made of copper, the other of galvanized steel
Two time capsules — one made of copper, the other of galvanized steel — were found in the...
Two time capsules — one made of copper, the other of galvanized steel — were found in the Confederate monument as it was being dismantled on the Caddo Courthouse lawn in early June 2022.(Source: Twin Blends Photography)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Photographer twins Mike and Mark Mangham happened to be in the right place at the right time over the weekend.

“It looked like they were taking a break, so we went to sit down and a guy came running up and the random guy that was here said they found something and we got the drone up to capture it.”

The two were at the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport to capture the removal of the Confederate monument when workers stumbled upon two time capsules.

“When I went back and looked at the video, you can see them taking it out. After they moved the part, you can see the time capsule right there. So that was pretty cool”

LSU Shreveport history and social science chairman Dr. Gary Joiner said the time capsules are boxes. One is made of copper, the other of galvanized steel.

They were placed there decades ago.

“When the monument was designed and built, there was a time capsule placed in the base,” Joiner explained. “And later on, this is the first decade of the 1900s, and later on in 1930 at the last Confederate reunion year, another time capsule was put in.”

Joiner said the process to open them is not a simple one.

“You have to figure out how to open it. You don’t want to destroy the contents. And you don’t want to cause any damage to the capsule itself.”

The copper capsule will go to the United Daughters of the Confederacy, and the other capsule will go to the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Joiner said.

