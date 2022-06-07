Advertisement

11th Annual Pinkin’ On the Green Golf Tournament

11th Annual Pinkin' On the Green Golf Tournament
By Jasmine Anderson
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The signature fundraising event for the Zeta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is this weekend. Pinkin’ On the Green is sponsored by the Ivy Merit Foundation in collaboration with the sorority.

Golfers have helped raise money by participating in this event for 11 years. The organization utilizes funds raised for scholarship, charities and more.

The event is Saturday, June 11th 2022 at Chennault Park Golf Course, located at 8475 Millhaven Road. Tee time is at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $125 per golfer and $250 for a two-person team. That fee includes a golf cart par team, green fees, lunch, door prizes and one mulligan.

There are various ways to pay, including PayPal (ivymeritfoundation@gmail.com) and mail (Ivy Merit Foundation, P.O. BOX 4471 Monroe, LA 71211).

