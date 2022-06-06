Advertisement

State passes Living Donor Protection Act, nearly 1700 LA residents wait for kidney transplant

State passes Living Donor Protection Act, nearly 1700 LA residents wait for kidney transplant
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana is now the 27th state to put protections in place for living organ donors.

Gov. Edwards and the Louisiana legislature took action to protect living organ donors and promote living organ donations across the state, says the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana.

“The Living Donor Protection Act (HB 307) will prohibit disability, life, and long-term care insurers from discriminating against living donors through policy conditions, acceptance, or pricing based solely on the person’s living donor status.” - NKF of Louisiana

More than 1,690 Louisiana citizens are awaiting a kidney transplant. In 2021, 370 residents received a lifesaving transplant while 87 people died waiting for a kidney.

Chief Executive Director Torie Kranze of the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana offered solutions to avoid waiting on a list.

“We encourage individuals to talk to their family members if they need a kidney, or someone can also altruistically donate a kidney - let’s say I just wanted to go in and donate a kidney to someone who needs it. Or there also can be a paired donation exchange,” says Kranze.

Anyone who wishes to become an organ donor must understand the two different types of organ donations.

“A living donor is different than being a cadaveric donor. A cadaveric donor is when you put the heart on your driver’s license, and the time of your passing, your family informs the medical team they’d like to donate your organs to another person,” said Kranze.

The annual costs of dialysis are over $90,000, which are covered by Medicare and Medicaid. The foundation says access to transplants saves money for federal and state governments.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2Dudes Brew & Que Owners set a goal to donate 4,000 dollars
Local restaurant raises money for a drowning victim’s funeral expenses
Ethan Liming, 17, was found beaten to death outside of I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.
17-year-old beaten to death outside of school founded by LeBron James
L: Luke Letlow R: Former LA Congressman John Cooksey
Congresswoman Julia Letlow remembers former LA Congressman John Cooksey
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
A suspect was arrested in the killings of six people found dead in a home in Milwaukee in...
Police: Suspect in killing of 6 took selfie wearing victim’s glasses at crime scene

Latest News

In Sterlington at the corner of a small shopping center sits a place that looks small on the...
Feed Your Soul: The 64 Kitchen & Bar
In Sterlington at the corner of a small shopping center sits a place that looks small on the...
Feed Your Soul: The 64 Kitchen & Bar
t the steps of city hall in Monroe, city councilwoman Juanita Woods, Mayor Friday Ellis, and...
Monroe celebrates one-day holiday for entire month of June
Councilwoman Juanita Woods and Mayor Friday Ellis gathered to announce the city will spend more...
A month of Juneteenth
KNOE.com: New Boil Advisories for Northeast Louisiana on 6/6