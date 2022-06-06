Advertisement

Several small earthquakes reported in Northeast Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - You may have been woken up by some early morning shaking.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the seismograph picked up four small earthquakes on Monday, June 6.

Three earthquakes were reported in Lawrence County, southwest of Ravenden, and one near Williford in Sharp County.

The seismograph picked up four small earthquakes Monday, June 6, according to the USGS.(KAIT)

The earthquakes ranged from 1.7-magnitude to 2.4-magnitude.

No injuries or damage were reported.

