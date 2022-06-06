Monroe celebrates one-day holiday for entire month of June

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Councilwoman Juanita Woods, Mayor Friday Ellis and others gathered at the steps of Monroe’s city hall to announce that the city will spend more than just one day recognizing Juneteenth.

There will be events held by various organizations throughout Monroe not just for a day, but for the entire month of June.

Both the Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum and the Biedenharn Museum and Garden have had events this month to celebrate the history behind Juneteenth.

Juneteenth, also known as “Emancipation Day”, is a day set aside every June 19 to commemorate the abolishment of slavery through the Thirteenth Amendment.

Many are excited for the historic event to become a full month of celebration. Miss Monroe 2022, Ryia Williams, said she loves to be able to celebrate with family and friends but wants to celebrate with others as well.

“It is such a big deal to me,” Williams said. “I can’t wait to do the events and go out and just celebrate this cause -- because, like people say, this is American history. It’s not just one side or one side of the story.”

The calendar is available for event times and locations throughout the month.

