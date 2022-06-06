Monroe BBB Torch Award Program

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Better Business Bureau Torch Award Luncheon is Wednesday, July 20th 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Bayou Desiard Country Club. Jo Ann Deal with the BBB joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about nominations.

The nominations need to come from accredited businesses. Non-accredited businesses can be nominated and can win. Categories are Integrity, Good Neighbor, Customer Commitment, Not-For-Profit. The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, June 15th.

There is no fee to submit a nomination or to submit the award application packet. Everyone attending is asked to buy a ticket for the award luncheon. Tables of 8 are Gold Sponsors for $550. Tables of 4 are Silver Sponsors for $350. Individual tickets are $45.

