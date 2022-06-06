Advertisement

Monroe BBB Torch Award Program

Monroe BBB Torch Award Program
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Better Business Bureau Torch Award Luncheon is Wednesday, July 20th 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Bayou Desiard Country Club. Jo Ann Deal with the BBB joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about nominations.

The nominations need to come from accredited businesses. Non-accredited businesses can be nominated and can win. Categories are Integrity, Good Neighbor, Customer Commitment, Not-For-Profit. The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, June 15th.

There is no fee to submit a nomination or to submit the award application packet. Everyone attending is asked to buy a ticket for the award luncheon. Tables of 8 are Gold Sponsors for $550. Tables of 4 are Silver Sponsors for $350. Individual tickets are $45.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2Dudes Brew & Que Owners set a goal to donate 4,000 dollars
Local restaurant raises money for a drowning victim’s funeral expenses
Ethan Liming, 17, was found beaten to death outside of I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.
17-year-old beaten to death outside of school founded by LeBron James
L: Luke Letlow R: Former LA Congressman John Cooksey
Congresswoman Julia Letlow remembers former LA Congressman John Cooksey
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
An officer in Illinois shot and killed a man who allegedly attacked him with a hatchet.
Officer shoots, kills man armed with hatchet during traffic stop, authorities say

Latest News

KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
Peach Fest Fun
Peach Fest Fun
Juneteenth 2022: Free and Empowered
Juneteenth 2022: Free and Empowered
Juneteenth 2022: Free and Empowered
Juneteenth 2022: Free and Empowered