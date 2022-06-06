Advertisement

Man sets state record with Graysby Grouper catch

Biggest Graysby Grouper caught in NC.
Biggest Graysby Grouper caught in NC.(North Carolina Marine Fisheries)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A man in North Carolina has set a state record when he caught a fish off of the North Carolina coast.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries announced that George Dale, of Wilmington, North Carolina, caught the Graysby Grouper (otherwise known as Cephalopholis cruentata) outside of Masonboro Inlet in about 100-feet-deep water on May 31.

The agency said Dale caught the fish with a heavy jigging rod and a Penn Slammer III reel, using cut bait on a floral carbon rig with an 80-pound braid. The grouper weighed two pounds and three ounces, WITN reports.

Division of Marine Fisheries staff says in order to establish a state record, a fisher must send an application to them that they then review. The fish must be exceptionally large for North Carolina waters and within a reasonable range of the world record, which was caught off Texas in 1998 and weighed two pounds and eight ounces.

For more information on the state records of fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2Dudes Brew & Que Owners set a goal to donate 4,000 dollars
Local restaurant raises money for a drowning victim’s funeral expenses
Ethan Liming, 17, was found beaten to death outside of I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.
17-year-old beaten to death outside of school founded by LeBron James
L: Luke Letlow R: Former LA Congressman John Cooksey
Congresswoman Julia Letlow remembers former LA Congressman John Cooksey
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
A suspect was arrested in the killings of six people found dead in a home in Milwaukee in...
Police: Suspect in killing of 6 took selfie wearing victim’s glasses at crime scene

Latest News

In Sterlington at the corner of a small shopping center sits a place that looks small on the...
Feed Your Soul: The 64 Kitchen & Bar
In Sterlington at the corner of a small shopping center sits a place that looks small on the...
Feed Your Soul: The 64 Kitchen & Bar
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks Monday, June 6, 2022, during the keynote presentation of Apple's...
Apple offers glimpse at upcoming changes to iPhone software
t the steps of city hall in Monroe, city councilwoman Juanita Woods, Mayor Friday Ellis, and...
Monroe celebrates one-day holiday for entire month of June