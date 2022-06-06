LSU falls 8-4 to Southern Miss in NCAA Regional; teams face off again Monday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WAFB) - After two straight comeback wins in the NCAA Regional in Hattiesburg the LSU Tigers (40-21) did not have another one in them as they fell to Southern Miss (46-17) 8-4 on Sunday, June 5.

The Tigers and Golden Eagles will meet on Monday, June 6 at 3 p.m. in a winner take all game to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals to face the winner between Arizona and Ole Miss.

Riley Cooper (4-3) was charged with the loss in relief for LSU. He gave up one run on two hits in 2.2 innings of work while striking out three. LSU was led offensively by Cade Doughty going 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBI and a home run.

The Tigers scored quickly the top of the first inning on a two-run home run from Doughty to put LSU up 2-0. Southern Miss would answer with two runs in the bottom of the second inning to make it 2-2, scoring on an error by the Tigers and an RBI groundout.

The Tigers would answer with two runs in the top of the third inning on an RBI single from Doughty to make it 3-2 and the Tigers would take advantage of a passed ball to score another run to make it 4-2.

Southern Miss would then answer again in the bottom half of the inning on back-to-back singles to make it 4-4. The Golden Eagles would take their first lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning as they scored two of their three runs on Tiger miscues, a wild pitch, and a balk to go along with a single to make it 7-4.

They would add another run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a solo home run to right field.

The Tigers face the Golden Eagles at 3 p.m. at Pete Taylor Park.

