Advertisement

LSU falls 8-4 to Southern Miss in NCAA Regional; teams face off again Monday

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WAFB) - After two straight comeback wins in the NCAA Regional in Hattiesburg the LSU Tigers (40-21) did not have another one in them as they fell to Southern Miss (46-17) 8-4 on Sunday, June 5.

The Tigers and Golden Eagles will meet on Monday, June 6 at 3 p.m. in a winner take all game to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals to face the winner between Arizona and Ole Miss.

Riley Cooper (4-3) was charged with the loss in relief for LSU. He gave up one run on two hits in 2.2 innings of work while striking out three. LSU was led offensively by Cade Doughty going 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBI and a home run.

The Tigers scored quickly the top of the first inning on a two-run home run from Doughty to put LSU up 2-0. Southern Miss would answer with two runs in the bottom of the second inning to make it 2-2, scoring on an error by the Tigers and an RBI groundout.

The Tigers would answer with two runs in the top of the third inning on an RBI single from Doughty to make it 3-2 and the Tigers would take advantage of a passed ball to score another run to make it 4-2.

Southern Miss would then answer again in the bottom half of the inning on back-to-back singles to make it 4-4. The Golden Eagles would take their first lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning as they scored two of their three runs on Tiger miscues, a wild pitch, and a balk to go along with a single to make it 7-4.

They would add another run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a solo home run to right field.

The Tigers face the Golden Eagles at 3 p.m. at Pete Taylor Park.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2Dudes Brew & Que Owners set a goal to donate 4,000 dollars
Local restaurant raises money for a drowning victim’s funeral expenses
Ethan Liming, 17, was found beaten to death outside of I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.
17-year-old beaten to death outside of school founded by LeBron James
L: Luke Letlow R: Former LA Congressman John Cooksey
Congresswoman Julia Letlow remembers former LA Congressman John Cooksey
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
An officer in Illinois shot and killed a man who allegedly attacked him with a hatchet.
Officer shoots, kills man armed with hatchet during traffic stop, authorities say