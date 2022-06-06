Juneteenth 2022: Free and Empowered
Published: Jun. 6, 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum is planning an art festival for their 2022 Juneteenth celebration. The theme is “Juneteenth 2022: Free and Empowered”.
The festival’s focus will be on the region’s artists. There will also be a gospel and jazz performance.
The museum’s executive director Ross Slacks joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the lineup.
