Juneteenth 2022: Free and Empowered

Juneteenth 2022: Free and Empowered
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum is planning an art festival for their 2022 Juneteenth celebration. The theme is “Juneteenth 2022: Free and Empowered”.

The festival’s focus will be on the region’s artists. There will also be a gospel and jazz performance.

The museum’s executive director Ross Slacks joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the lineup.

