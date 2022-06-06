Advertisement

THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer turns himself in; accused of dumping evidence

By Scottie Hunter
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Baton Rouge Police Department officer has turned himself in after facing arrest on some serious charges. He is accused of dumping guns that were part of an investigation into a trash pile.

According to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran, three guns were found by some kids in a neighborhood. The guns had been thrown in a box in a trash pile on Roble Avenue in Central.

The chief has identified the former officer as Benjamin Zeringue.

A former Baton Rouge Police Department officer has turned himself in on accusations of dumping guns that were part of an investigation into a trash pile.

“We are lucky this did not end in tragedy and we’re thankful that those kids who found the guns did not shoot themselves or others,” the chief said.

The chief says the kids brought the guns home to their mother and once they were turned over to Central PD, they found paperwork showing the guns were linked to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

“It turns out the guns were part of an ongoing investigation with BRPD and they were supposed to have been in evidence,” said Chief Corcoran.

“A source close to the case tells the 9News Investigator the former officer turned himself in around 2:30 p.m. Monday through an agreement with his attorney.”

That same source said federal marshals would have gotten involved with bringing him in if he did not turn himself in.

“He was supposed to be surrendering himself to the local police department within s 24-hours timeframe in an agreement through his attorney. If he did not follow through with that, we would move forward with pursuing him,” the source confirmed.

A news conference is scheduled to begin around 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

