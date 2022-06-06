Advertisement

Fugitive wanted for 2 murders drowns in river while at float camp

Officials say a wanted murder suspect who was believed to be in South Carolina was found dead in a Missouri river. (Source: WHNS)
By Amber Ruch, Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) – A Florida fugitive wanted on first-degree murder charges drowned Sunday afternoon at a river in southern Missouri, officials said.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Sherron McCombs was swimming at a float camp on the Current River when he began to panic, went under the water and didn’t resurface.

McCombs was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ripley County coroner.

The highway patrol confirmed McCombs was a fugitive. According to CrimeStoppers, he was wanted in Florida for his involvement in two fatal shootings in Tampa on Nov. 21, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022. He was facing charges of:

  • 2 counts of first-degree murder, premeditated
  • 1 count of first-degree murder firearm, premeditated
  • 3 counts of first-degree murder firearm & tampering with physical evidence

McCombs drowned nearly 1,000 miles away from the locations of his alleged murders in Tampa.

Copyright 2022 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2Dudes Brew & Que Owners set a goal to donate 4,000 dollars
Local restaurant raises money for a drowning victim’s funeral expenses
Ethan Liming, 17, was found beaten to death outside of I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.
17-year-old beaten to death outside of school founded by LeBron James
L: Luke Letlow R: Former LA Congressman John Cooksey
Congresswoman Julia Letlow remembers former LA Congressman John Cooksey
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
An officer in Illinois shot and killed a man who allegedly attacked him with a hatchet.
Officer shoots, kills man armed with hatchet during traffic stop, authorities say

Latest News

State passes Living Donor Protection Act, nearly 1700 LA residents wait for kidney transplant
State passes Living Donor Protection Act, nearly 1700 LA residents wait for kidney transplant
State passes Living Donor Protection Act, nearly 1700 LA residents wait for kidney transplant
State passes Living Donor Protection Act, nearly 1700 LA residents wait for kidney transplant
Nicholas Wooten, 13
East Carroll teen missing, may be in West Monroe or Calhoun
Gov. John Bel Edwards
2022 Louisiana Regular Legislative Session comes to an end; Edwards gives his take
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, center, signs a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, Monday,...
NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle