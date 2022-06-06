Feed Your Soul: The 64 Kitchen & Bar

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - In Sterlington -- at the corner of a small shopping center -- you will be able to find a restaurant that might appear small at first glance, but once you get inside and order some food, you’ll find that they have a big interior to match the big flavors they offer.

Trey Brown, owner of The 64 Kitchen and Bar, has creations that put a twist on some Louisiana favorites. With burgers and more, they offer some great selections everyone can enjoy. One customer, Jaron Lyle said they love the burgers here.

“Good as a burger on the 4th of July when you’ve been swimming all day and you haven’t eaten anything,” Lyle said.

Brown said he suggests that visitors try their unique dishes when stopping by.

“Try something that you’re not gonna get anywhere else,” Brown said. “So, I would say the fried ribs.”

The Cajun Fried Ribs are one of the best twists on food I have had. The crunchy fried outside with the tender ribs inside make a great combination. I couldn’t believe I have not had this yet. The shrimp and grits or the Catfish Louisiane are also great choices.

Plus, there is always dessert. With the options of bread pudding or beignets, you can’t make a bad choice.

With Brown being a Monroe local, he has a passion for the food and people within the community, which you can find in the food he prepares.

“Everything you need, you can get from here,” Brown said.

The place is also named for the number of parishes in Louisiana. So, if you want to get a bite to eat with a twist of Louisiana flare, head out to The 64 Kitchen and Bar, where you can feed your soul.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.