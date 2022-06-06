East Carroll teen missing, may be in West Monroe or Calhoun

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The East Carroll Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a 13-year-old who has been reported missing.

They are looking for Nicholas Wooten, who was staying in the Transylvania area.

Wooten is listed as a runaway and was last seen on June 5, 2022.

Investigators say Wooten is originally from the West Monroe area and may have returned there. They believe he might also be found in the Calhoun area.

Wooten is described as a Black male, 5′4″ tall, and about 200 lbs.

If you know where to find Nicholas Wooten, you are asked to call Investigator Bill Hopkins at 318-559-2800.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.