2022 Louisiana Regular Legislative Session comes to an end; Edwards gives his take

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2022 Louisiana Regular Legislative Session has adjourned and Gov. John Bel Edwards will shortly give his assessment of how it went.

Edwards is holding a news conference aorund 6 p.m. to talk about what was accomplished this session and what bills on his desk he may veto.

Lawmakers had until 6 p.m. to finish all of their work for this session but they wrapped up a little earlier than that.

State passes Living Donor Protection Act, nearly 1700 LA residents wait for kidney transplant
Nicholas Wooten, 13
East Carroll teen missing, may be in West Monroe or Calhoun
