Local restaurant raises money for a drowning victim’s funeral expenses

2Dudes Brew & Que Owners set a goal to donate 4,000 dollars
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - 2Dudes Brew and Que restaurant in Downtown Monroe is raising money to help the family of a drowning victim pay for funeral expenses. 13-year-old Dardraytus Tyler drowned near the Forsythe Boat Ramp in the Ouachita River on Tuesday, and police found his body later that night around 8 p.m.

The Co-Owner of 2Dudes Brew and Que Kevo Meredith says, after the reports of the drowning, he knew he wanted to do something to help the family. Now his goal is to raise $4,000 to help with the funeral.

“But that is the ultimate goal, is to make sure that any parents or grandparents will not out of a dime to have to honor their son or grandson. There’s another restaurant in town that reached out to us, and they were beginning to tell their patrons. So WaterFront is taking donations and then McFarland’s, you can reach directly out to them, and you can give them a debit card or something over the phone,” said Kevo Meredith, 2Dudes Brew & Que.

Meredith says if you make donations directly to the funeral home tell them to put the donation towards Tyler. He says they are accepting donations at 2Dudes Brew and Que until 9 pm on Wednesday. If you would like to know more about Tyler’s funeral arrangements click here.

