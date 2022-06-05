LA Tech hosts the International Concrete Canoe Competition

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech is hosting the International Concrete Canoe Competition for the first time and more than 44 Universities sent Civil Engineering students from around the world to compete in the finals in Ruston this weekend.

The students are ready to race their canoes. The competition is so intense that some students started building their canoes in September of 2021, and just finished last week. One Canadian student says she’s happy to see the final results and can’t wait to test it on the water.

“We have a report and it’s 20 pages long report, it shows every technique we used, everything we improved from last year, and every material that we use and this is just all the steps that we took to build the canoe,” said Sophia Corbeil, a Canada Engineering Student.

The International Competition came to Louisiana Tech with the help of Katya Opel and she’s a Ph.D. student who helped with the bid in 2019 but due to COVID, everything was put on hold. Now she is happy to see her hard work come together.

“It’s been an incredible experience and it’s helped me grow as a leader but also I’ve been able to help others grow. Professors have been so supportive of my crazy idea and just seen it come to life. Everyone coming in from all over the country and different countries as well it has been so fascinating,” she said.

During the competition, students will have a technical presentation, and proposal and they will also be judged on how well they build their canoes. There’s a cash prize for the winner of each category. The President of the American Society of Civil Engineers Dennis Truax says these skills will help them throughout their careers.

“They’re learning so much more than just how to build a concrete canoe or just a racer concrete canoe. The competition actually has a significant component that involves setting up a display and being able to communicate in a graphical way is what they did. These are important skills set for our profession,” said Dennis Truax the ASCE President.

On Sunday, the students will race their canoes at Lincoln Parish Park from 8 am until 4 pm and this will end the competition. Officials say the event is free but parking is $3.00.

